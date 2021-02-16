Altamont Indians Roster 
Name Grade Height 
24 Kaden Eirhart Senior 6-2 
Derick Budde Senior 5-9 
42 Jerod Ruffner Senior 6-1 
52 Brennyn Abendroth Senior 6-4 
44 Will Schultz Junior 6-5 
30 Tyler Robbins Junior 5-11 
22 Noah Klimpel Junior 6-1 
14 Bryce Suckow Junior 5-11 
34 Mason Winn Junior 6-3 
Jared Hammer Sophomore 5-10 
50 Eric Kollmann Sophomore 6-4 
32 Logan Cornett Sophomore 6-1 
20 Mason Robinson Sophomore 6-0 
12 Avery Jahraus Sophomore 5-11 
40 Kienon Eirhart Sophomore 6-2 
10 

Wyatt Phillips 

Sophomore 5-10 

Date Opponent Time 
2/2 VS Robinson L 54-38 
2/5 VS St. Elmo/Brownstown W 55-23  
2/6 @ Olney L 61-43 
2/9 VS St. Anthony W 41-38 
2/12 @ Windsor/Stew-Stras W 55-53 
2/13 @ Vandalia W 58-55 
2/16 @ Oblong CANCELED 
2/19 @ CH/BC 7 p.m. 
2/20 VS Newton 2 p.m. 
2/23 @ Neoga 7:30 p.m. 
2/26 VS North Clay 7:30 p.m. 
2/27 VS Warrensburg-Latham 6 p.m. 
3/2 @ St. Anthony 7:30 p.m. 
3/5 VS Dieterich 7:30 p.m. 
3/6 VS Casey-Westfield 6 p.m. 
3/8 NTC Match up Game 7:30 p.m. 
3/10 @ Charleston 7 p.m. 
3/12 NTC Matchup Game 7:30 p.m. 

