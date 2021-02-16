|#
|Name
|Grade
|Height
|24
|Kaden Eirhart
|Senior
|6-2
|4
|Derick Budde
|Senior
|5-9
|42
|Jerod Ruffner
|Senior
|6-1
|52
|Brennyn Abendroth
|Senior
|6-4
|44
|Will Schultz
|Junior
|6-5
|30
|Tyler Robbins
|Junior
|5-11
|22
|Noah Klimpel
|Junior
|6-1
|14
|Bryce Suckow
|Junior
|5-11
|34
|Mason Winn
|Junior
|6-3
|2
|Jared Hammer
|Sophomore
|5-10
|50
|Eric Kollmann
|Sophomore
|6-4
|32
|Logan Cornett
|Sophomore
|6-1
|20
|Mason Robinson
|Sophomore
|6-0
|12
|Avery Jahraus
|Sophomore
|5-11
|40
|Kienon Eirhart
|Sophomore
|6-2
|10
Wyatt Phillips
|Sophomore
|5-10
Altamont Boys Basketball Roster
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/2
|VS Robinson L 54-38
|2/5
|VS St. Elmo/Brownstown W 55-23
|2/6
|@ Olney L 61-43
|2/9
|VS St. Anthony W 41-38
|2/12
|@ Windsor/Stew-Stras W 55-53
|2/13
|@ Vandalia W 58-55
|2/16
|@ Oblong CANCELED
|2/19
|@ CH/BC
|7 p.m.
|2/20
|VS Newton
|2 p.m.
|2/23
|@ Neoga
|7:30 p.m.
|2/26
|VS North Clay
|7:30 p.m.
|2/27
|VS Warrensburg-Latham
|6 p.m.
|3/2
|@ St. Anthony
|7:30 p.m.
|3/5
|VS Dieterich
|7:30 p.m.
|3/6
|VS Casey-Westfield
|6 p.m.
|3/8
|NTC Match up Game
|7:30 p.m.
|3/10
|@ Charleston
|7 p.m.
|3/12
|NTC Matchup Game
|7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.