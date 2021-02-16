|Name
|#
|Grade
|Height
|Kimberly Brummer
|22
|Senior
|5-5
|Taylor Mette
|12
|Senior
|5-10
|Brooke Runge
|30
|Senior
|5-10
|Bailey Teasley
|35
|Junior
|5-8
|Ana Fulk
|25
|Sophomore
|5-6
|Remington Miller
|14
|Sophomore
|5-6
|Alyssa Abendroth
|32
|Freshman
|5-10
|Claire Boehm
|13
|Freshman
|5-5
|Paula Fulk
|25
|Freshman
|5-7
|Brianna Grunloh
|10
|Freshman
|5-2
|Grace Nelson
|23
|Freshman
|5-8
|Peyton Osteen
|15
|Freshman
|5-8
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/1
|VS Neoga L 68-65
|N/A
|2/4
|@ South Central W 69-51
|N/A
|2/6
|@ St. Teresa W 77-55
|N/A
|2/8
|VS Windsor/Stew-Stras W 68-54
|N/A
|2/13
|VS Vandalia W 78-62
|N/A
|2/15
|@ CH/BC Postponed to Feb. 27
|10 a.m.
|2/18
|VS Neoga
|6:15 p.m.
|2/20
|@ Newton
|1 p.m.
|2/22
|@ North Clay
|6:15 p.m.
|2/25
|VS St. Anthony
|6:15 p.m.
|3/1
|@ Dieterich
|6 p.m.
|3/4
|@ Brownstown/St. Elmo
|6:15 p.m.
|3/6
|@ Oblong
|11 a.m.
|3/8
|NTC Matchup Game
|6 p.m.
|3/9
|Warrensburg-Latham
|3/11
|NTC Matchup Game
|6 p.m.
