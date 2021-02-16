Altamont Girls Basketball Roster 
 NameGrade Height 
Kimberly Brummer 22 Senior 5-5 
Taylor Mette 12 Senior 5-10 
Brooke Runge 30 Senior 5-10 
Bailey Teasley 35 Junior 5-8 
Ana Fulk 25 Sophomore 5-6 
Remington Miller 14 Sophomore 5-6 
Alyssa Abendroth 32 Freshman 5-10 
Claire Boehm 13 Freshman 5-5 
Paula Fulk 25 Freshman 5-7 
Brianna Grunloh 10 Freshman 5-2 
Grace Nelson 23 Freshman 5-8 
Peyton Osteen 15 Freshman 5-8 
Altamont Girls Basketball Schedule
 DateOpponent Time 
2/1VS Neoga L 68-65 N/A 
2/4@ South Central W 69-51 N/A 
2/6 @ St. Teresa W 77-55 N/A 
2/8 VS Windsor/Stew-Stras W 68-54 N/A 
2/13 VS Vandalia W 78-62 N/A 
2/15 @ CH/BC Postponed to Feb. 2710 a.m. 
2/18 VS Neoga  6:15 p.m. 
2/20 @ Newton 1 p.m. 
2/22 @ North Clay 6:15 p.m. 
2/25 VS St. Anthony 6:15 p.m. 
3/1 @ Dieterich 6 p.m. 
3/4 @ Brownstown/St. Elmo 6:15 p.m. 
3/6 @ Oblong 11 a.m. 
3/8 NTC Matchup Game 6 p.m. 
3/9 Warrensburg-Latham  
3/11 NTC Matchup Game 6 p.m. 

