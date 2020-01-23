The Altamont Lady Indians defeated St. Anthony Thursday at the National Trail Conference Tournament 61-29.
“We had a lot of contributors both offensively and defensively,” said Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins. “We’ve kind of stuck to our strategy of offensively trying to find some mismataches and take advantage of our athleticism.”
Mary Guse led all scorers with 19 points including three 3-pointers, with all 19 coming in the first half to help build a 38-12 halftime lead.
In the second half it was Brooke Runge who stepped up, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter.
“Brooke and Mary I feel put on passing clinics every night,” Lurkins said. “They just take turns back-and-forth of who is going to lead in assists. They did a good job tonight finding open cutters in the lane. That comes from them playing and watching basketball and playing with their teammates to have a lot of team cohesion on the floor.
“Not only do we want to put more points on the board, but we want to do it with the most efficiency that we can and that’s a lot of what Brooke and Mary’s passing does for us.”
Ellie McManaway scored eight points, Rachel Jackman scored seven points while Allyson Hardiek scored six.
For the Bulldogs, Riley Guy led the team with nine points while Grace Karolewicz scored seven. Taylor Beesley scored four while Reese Jones, Lucy Fearday, Izzy Hakman and Cameron Rios each scored two.
North Clay 48, W/SS 31
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Thursday in the consolation round of the NTC Tournament.
Hannah Hayes led the Hatchets with 16 points while Mikala Nichols scored six. Emma Sayers scored four while Mariah Hoene scored three. Natalie Hayes scored two.
B/SE 55, CH/BC 53 OT
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo narrowly edged the Lady Bobcats of Cowen-Herrick/Beecher City Thursday at the NTC Tournament.
Claire Wilhour led all scorers with 24 points for the Bombers, while Olivia Campbell scored 15 and Natalie Oberlink scored 14.
For the Lady Bobcats, Jaelyn Robertson scored 12, Gracie Heckert 11 and Carsen Burks 10. Lauren Wojcik added eight and Mackenzie Bunch added seven.
The Bombers advance to play Altamont in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
Effingham 51, Centralia 42
The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated Centralia at the Effingham Invitational Thursday.
The Lady Hearts used a balanced scoring effort, getting 13 points from Hayley Diveley and 12 from Annie Frost, who was 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Ella Niebrugge scored nine while Callie Felhake scored eight. Coralin Ohnesorge scored four points while Grace Bushur scored three.
Newton 63, Red Hill 38
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Red Hill Thursday in the consolation championship of the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Brooke Jansen led all scorers with 23 points, while Allison Harris scored 15 and Claire Carr scored 10. Whitney Zumbahlen added seven.
Effingham 70, Mt. Vernon 64
The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Mt. Vernon Thursday at the Salem Invitational.
Parker Wolfe led all scorers with 23 points, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter after the Hearts trailed by two entering the quarter.
Drew Thompson added 21 points and was 8-for-9 at the free-throw line.
Nate Thompson added 12 while Brayden Pals added 10.
Altamont 56, North Clay 40
The Altamont Indians improved to 4-0 in National Trail Conference play Thursday with a win over North Clay. The game was originally scheduled for Friday Jan. 17 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Aidan Jahraus scored a team-high 17 points while Denver Duckwitz scored 12 in his return to the lineup.
Noah Teasley scored nine, Noah Klimpel eight off the bench and Kaden Eirhart six. Jared Kollman scored two and Jerod Ruffner scored two.
For the Cardinals, Tyson Jones scored 13 points while Luke Fleener added 11. Lane Holkenbrink added seven and Ethan Bible scored six.
Teutopolis 42, Thornton Fractional North 35
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Thornton Fractional North Thursday at the Salem Invitational.
Individual statistics were unavailable by press time.
