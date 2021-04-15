The Altamont Indians took their undefeated National Trail Conference record to South Central Thursday evening and extended their streak to 8 consecutive conference wins in defeating the Cougars 25-12, 25-19.
Taylor Mette led the Indians with 8 kills and 10 digs.
“She did really good,” Altamont head coach Scott Klinger said. “Hers is a mental thing. When she wants to play, she comes out to play. She’s very unstoppable when she’s on. She did a great job tonight.”
Klingler said a challenge for his team is communication to get them to play to their potential.
“We’ve been struggling with communication lately,” Altamont head coach Scott Klingler said. “We’ve been on the go game after game with the short season. We had practice Tuesday and the girls...decided they needed to step their game up little and communicate better.”
He said it’s been tough for the girls not having a postseason, but there is a ‘silver lining’.
Klinger said the focus for his team is to win the NTC.
“If we would win the NTC and then NTC tournament they’’ll be the first team in sschool history to win it two years in row,” he said. “That’s the silver lining in all of it.”
South Central head coach Megan Murphree said Altamont’s tempo was a challenge for her team with their inexperience in playing that style.
“Altamont runs a very fast tempo game. That’s not something we see a lot with our night to night competition,” she said. “It’s something that’s hard to recreate in practice when we’re not running as fast tempo on our side. I think that got us flustered. The communication errors started to occur because of that.”
The lack of communication compounded the issues they faced against Altamont.
“It definitely is part of it. We’re an outside dominant team,” Murphree said. “Our outsides weren’t clicking tonight. When they’re on and hot, we can really pull that momentum from them. But we had a little bit of an off night with that. We were trying to create that momentum elsewhere when there really wasn’t any stopping from Altamont. It was just continously coming and we struggled with it.”
A bright spot for South Central was Halle Smith’s performance.
“Halle Smith came out and had a really great game,” she said of Smith who finished the match with 8 kills and 10 digs.
“She’s been dealing with a few minor injuries that she’s struggling with. She still comes out and works really hard. We’ve had a few conversations about her role as a leader on the court. She’s stepping into that and continuing to push that positive momentum even whenever the situation isn’t what we want it to be. She stayed aggressive all night. I really like to see that.”
Murphree noted that her first season at the helm came with disruptions due to the coronavirus but stressed their own ‘silver lining’.
“We knew those disruptions were going to happen. Even if it’s not COVID, anytime someone has a cold or sniffle you have kids out. We had overlap in the beginning with basketball, and now overlap with softball,” she said. “I think it was coming into the season knowing that I’m not going to have my whole team a lot of the time or at and to make the most of every touch we’re able to get and continue to improve and move forward and be happy and proud of the time we do we get. We’re just thankful we got on the court.”
South Central: Sydnee Garrett (2 kills, 4 digs, 1 block), Madyson Magnus (1 kill, 7 assists, 6 digs); Alexis Roberts (1 assist) Zada Reynolds (2 assists) Halle Smith (8 kills, 10 digs) Sierra Arnold (1 kill, 12 digs) Olivia Brauer (2 digs) Brooklyn Garrett (1 dig) Brooke Cowger (3 kills)
Altamont: Taylor Mette (8 kills, 10 digs, 2 assists); Ellie McMananway (2 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks, 17 assists); Kassidy Pemberton (4 kills, 11 digs); Brooke Runge (3 kills, 1 dig); Olivia Eckhardt (2 aces, 9 digs); Ada Tappendorf (1 kill, 1 block) Ella Ruffner (4 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist) Abby Goeckner (3 digs, 1 assist).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.