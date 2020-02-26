The Altamont Indians and Dieterich Movin’ Maroons will meet for a third time this season after both teams won their semifinal matchup at the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Regional.
In the first game of the evening, the Altamont Indians used a hot shooting night from Kaden Eirhart to help defeat the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown, 66-38.
Eirhart scored early and often, getting five 3-pointers to fall in the first half before finishing with a game-high 23 points and seven made threes total.
“Kaden was on fire and shot the ball well,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “It made them spread the defense which allowed Aidan penetration.”
Despite Eirhart’s hot first half, the Eagles were able to chip away at the nine-point deficit to get it down to five going into halftime.
But the Indians quickly increased their lead out of the halftime break scoring the first eight points of the quarter, starting with a 3-pointer and putback from Aidan Jahraus as well as a layup and made free throw from Denver Duckwitz.
“I thought in the second half we really turned up the defense,” Niebrugge said. “When we go against set defenses, we’re not at our best. We’re at our best when we’re playing 94 feet of just playing basketball and getting up and down the floor, and that’s what the third quarter turned into.”
In the last three minutes of the third quarter, Noah Teasley scored seven points, including a three and two layups to help the Indians go up 47-28 at the end of three.
“Last year he shot 40 percent from three so we gave him the free range this year,” Niebrugge said. “He knows he has to shoot it with confidence. That’s kind of why we spread it out a little bit. We’ll go small defensively to pressure you.”
“We just didn’t make shots,” said Eagles head coach Greg Feezel. “When you don’t score, you play defense the whole time and that’s all it was. We had the same shots in the third quarter as we had in the first half, they just didn’t fall for us.”
The Indians were able to further add to the lead in the fourth, with Eirhart drilling his last two threes and drove to the hole for a layup before Niebrugge elected to take out his starters before going on to win 66-38.
The Eagles end the season at 20-13.
In the second game, the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated the Cougars of South Central 52-28.
The defense of the Movin’ Maroons was the difference, holding the Cougars to just seven points through a quarter and a half.
“I thought our defense really came to play,” said Dietrich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “I told the guys if we get to the 55 mark offensively, I like our chances. We knew it wouldn’t be easy.”
Dieterich lead 10-5 at the end of one but was able to start the second quarter off with back-to-back threes from Derek Kuhl and Collin Hartke.
After the Cougars got a pair of layups to fall, the Movin’ Maroons scored the final six points of the quarter, off a layup from Bryce Budde and back-to-back putbacks from Andrew Lidy and Hartke, respectively to take a 22-9 lead at halftime.
Lidy came in for Budde after an injury to his shoulder.
The Cougars put on a press to start the third quarter, which took the Movin’ Maroons out of any rhythm they had in the first half, with each team scoring eight points.
“That 1-2-2 is just something different,” Krumwiede said. “It’s different enough that you have to put a full amount of focus on it. Luckily our kids have played them twice before so we had an idea of what it was going to be like.”
In the fourth, the teams went back-and-forth scoring, but the Cougars were able to knock down threes compared to twos by the Maroons to narrowly cut into the lead and make it an 11-point ball game after made 3-pointers from Keenin Willshite and Aaron Patten.
But Patten’s three to make it 39-28 proved to be the last points the Cougars would score, with the Movin Maroons ending the game on a 13-0 to help earn the win.
Kuhl led all scorers with 17 points with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Collin Hartke scored 13 with seven in the fourth quarter.
Cole Niebrugge scored 11, Budde and Lidy each scored four and Jack Westendorf scored three.
For the Cougars, Hunter Brandt scored eight points, Willshire scored seven, Chase Dodson five, Collin Miller and Patten each with three and Robb with two.
The Cougars end the season at 18-12 while the Movin’ Maroons advance to take on the Indians at 7 p.m. Friday.
North Clay 69, Odin 61
The North Clay Cardinals defeated Odin Wednesday at the IHSA Class 1A Bridgeport Regional.
The Cardinals trailed 37-30 at halftime, but held Odin to just five points in the third while scoring 16 to take the lead.
The Cardinals were 26-of-31 at the free throw line for the game.
Ian Bailey scored 21 points and had all nine of the Cardinals’ first quarter points.
Tyson Jones scored 19 while Ethan Bible added 14. Lane Holkenbrink scored eight, Luke Fleener five and Logan Fleener two.
Up next, the Indians advance to take on the St. Anthony Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Casey-Westfield 50, Cumberland 34
The Cumberland Pirates fell to the Casey-Westfield Warriors Wednesday, ending their season at 17-16.
Ross Hemmen led with 13 points while Wyatt Napier added 10. Brennyn Cutts scored five while Memphis Waggoner and Wyatt Brant each scored three.
Okaw Valley 50, Neoga 48
The Neoga Indians fell in overtime to host Okaw Valley Wednesday evening.
Statistics were not received by press time.
Central A&M 61, Windsor/Stew-Stras 33
Central A&M defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Tuesday.
Statistics were not received by press time.
Pana 67, Newton 38
The Newton Eagles fell to Pana Tuesday at the Paris Regional.
Statistics were not received by press time.
