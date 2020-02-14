A balanced offensive output by the Altamont Lady Indians propelled them to a 64-30 victory over St. Anthony in the Girls Class 1A St. Anthony Regional championship game Friday evening.
Four Altamont players – senior Mary Guse, senior Allyson Hardiek, sophomore Ellie McManaway, and senior Rachel Jackman finished in double figures – with Guse and Hardiek leading the way with 16 points against a young and inexperienced Bulldog squad.
The Lady Indians stormed out to an 8-0 lead by buckets from Hardiek, junior Brooke Runge, Jackman, and McManaway before lending way to St. Anthony sophomore Grace Karolewicz cutting into the Indians’ advantage.
“I feel like a broken record. We had a really great balanced attack tonight. Offensively, Ellie McManaway started us off strong,” Altamont varsity head coach Katie Lurkins said. “Rachel picked up some slack. Allyson snuck in some points in there. Mary and Brooke hit some big shots.”
McManaway stretched the Lady Indians lead to 13-4 just three minutes into the first quarter with a bucket and free throw after being fouled on a layup.
St. Anthony freshman Anna Faber drew a foul on a shot but missed both free throws, came back strong again and scored to cut the deficit to 13-6.
Altamont’s senior experience was too much for the upstart Bulldogs as Jackman and Guse scored on back-to-back possessions increasing the Lady Indians’ lead to 18-6 that they never relented.
“Mary is probably one of our smartest basketball kids. She watches the game, she breaks down the game. She puts on a clinic when she passes and makes cut,” said Lurkins. “Mary did a good job of getting to the basket tonight, and getting the ball up and finishing underneath.”
St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios, lamenting his team’s 19.5% shooting from the field and committing over 20 turnovers, said he’s excited for the future.
“Look at our group – it’s a young one,” he said. “I’m excited for the future and where we’re going. Our leading scorer in Riley Guy only had four points tonight. We have three or four sophomores coming back, and junior that’s going to be all-conference, we have freshmen that competed and became battle-tested. I’m proud of them.”
Rios praised the Lady Indians after playing them for the fourth time this season.
“They have a great ball club and wish them the best representing our conference as they move forward,” Rios.
The coach sees great potential in his charges and believes this game will be a learning experience.
“They fought all night. It was a difficult game and something to learn from but once we become a bit more battle-tested and learn from things like this we’re going to have a lot more success in the future,” Rios said. “Im proud of this group and the foundation that we started and where we want to go in the future. It’s bright, really bright.”
While Altamont’s Brooke Runge is normally atop the team’s leader in points, her defense against the Bulldogs rang more true.
“Brooke didn’t necessarily have points in her column,” Lurkins said. “But the defense she provided and keeping Riley Guy underneath her point total is plus points for us as a team. For us that’s a defensive efficiency stat that was huge in the outcome of this game.”
For St. Anthony whose season ends at 13-16 , Grace Karolewicz had 9; Lucy Fearday had 7; Riley Guy, Reese Jones, and Anna Faber each had 4; and Cameron Rios had 2.
After the game, Rios thanked his players for their contributions to the team in his first season as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs.
“I want to start with Taylor Beesley – our only senior. She worked her tail off all season,” Rios said. “She got it done in the classroom and here. Riley Guy – I don’t know how many layups tonight; it’s just one of those things that happen. She’s going to be really good in the future. Izzy Hackman – we call her lightning bug for reason – she’s always out there diving on the floor, guarding the best player there is.
“Reese Jones is going to be a our only senior. She’s played huge for us since her injury. Lucy Fearday scored 13 points a game as freshman. That’s hard to do. It’s difficult. She played a big role for us this year. Anna Faber has done a really nice job coming off the bench all season. Had to play in really unrealistic terms because we didn’t have a good JV schedule due to numbers we had out, but she really contributed and did a nice job and saw a lot of growth in her performance.”
For Altamont who are now 25-6 and will face Central A&M Monday at the Casey-Westfield Sectional, Mary Guse and Allyson Hardiek each had 16; Ellie McManaway had 12; Rachel Jackman had 10; Brooke Runge had 6; Lanie Tedrick and Remmington Miller each had 2.
