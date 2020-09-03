The Altamont Indians crushed the Ramsey Rams Thursday 20-1 in four innings, improving to 5-1 on the fall season.
Bradin Baucum was 3-for-3 on the afternoon with a triple and two doubles and drove in three runs for the Indians.
13 different players drove in runs for the Indians. Wyatt Phillips drove in a pair.
Eirhart and Mason Robinson each tripled for the Indians, while Kopplin and Zeke Rippetoe each doubled.
Brayden Stuemke, Mason Winn, Kaden Eirhart, Eric Kollman, Gage Wendling, Dillan Elam, Hayden Siebert, Nathan Stuemke, AJ Kopplin, Jack Scott and Lucas Sheperd each drove in one.
Hayden Siebert earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Jared Hammer also pitched, allowing no runs over one inning of work while striking out the side.
Up next, the Indians will take on St. Anthony in a rematch of Tuesday’s contest, when the Indians walked off against the Bulldogs. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. at Paul Smith Field.
Neoga 12, CH/BC 9
The Neoga Indians used a 7-run fourth inning to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thursday.
Brady Reynolds, Kaden Young, Treyton Vaughn, Isaac Walk, Alex Ramert and Will O’Dell each drove in a run.
For the Bobcats, Silas Buzzard and Wes Radloff each drove in two runs, Seth Doty and Ian Hammond each drove in one.
Luke Romack earned the win for the Indians, allowing one earned run over two innings while striking out one.
South Central 10, Cisne 0 F/6
The South Central Cougars used home runs from Chase Dodson and Beau Jolliff to help defeat Cisne Thursday.
Chase Dodson was 4-for-4 on the day with a home run and two doubles four RBI while Joliff drove in two.
Aiden Dodson drove in a run, as did Sebastian Cowger.
Spencer Johannes earned the win, not surrendering a hit over four innings while striking out 10 and walking zero.
On Wednesday, the Cougars defeated Dieterich 11-5.
Chase Dodson drove in three runs, while Jolliff drove in two. Aiden Dodson drove in one, as did Watwood and Thompson.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Pete Britton homered, while Garrett Niebrugge drove in one.
Singles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School def. Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School, 4-6 , 1-6 , -;
No. 3 – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Lisa Henry, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 4 – Ali Adams, St Anthony High School def. Emma Bogard, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 5 – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School def. Valeria Wright, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 6 – Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School def. Kayla Guyer, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;
No. 7 – Elizabeth Kabbes, St Anthony High School def. Alana Herr, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
No. 8 – Madelyn Brown, St Anthony High School def. N/A, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 – Lisa Henry, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Emma Bogard, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School – Grace Karolewicz, St Anthony High School, 4-6 , 3-6 , -;
No. 3 – Ali Adams, St Anthony High School – Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School def. Emma Bogard, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Kayla Guyer, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
No. 4 – Reese Jones, St Anthony High School – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School def. Megan Gallagher, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL – Yszjha Escanela, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to Robinson Wednesday 165-201.
Andy Niebrugge 46, Hayden Jansen 48, Gabe Schlink 50, Peyton Tegler 57, Jack Poelker 58.
