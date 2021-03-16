The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Central A&M 2-0 (25-13, 25-13) in the team’s season opener.
Kassidy Pemberton led with eight kills, two aces and seven digs.
Brooke Runge had five kills and Taylor Mette had three with eight digs.
Ellie McManaway had two kills, four aces, three digs and 22 assists. Olivia Eckhardt had one kill, one ace and nine digs.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Neoga 0
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Neoga Tuesday 25-19, 25-20.
Zaryah Smith and Gracie Heckert each had four kills, while Tatyana Duckwitz had three and Carsen Burks and three blocks.
Abby Sloan had 10 assists, one ace and one dig. Smith also had nine digs, while Jacque Witteborg had 10.
Vandalia 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown fell to Vandalia Tuesday 25-14, 25-11.
Anna Stine, Morgan Hall and Lillian Nolan each had two kills. Hall also had two aces.
Laney Baldridge and Shelby Sasse each had nine digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.