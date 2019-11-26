STEWARDSON—Stewardson-Strasburg High School senior Martina Gratz has her sights set on Ole Miss and the 2020 Olympics.
Gratz, 17, has been aiming for those lofty goals since she started shooting competitively as a sixth grader. The Sigel native recently signed a letter of intent to join the University of Mississippi’s all-female competitive rifle team.
When I went on my official visit to Ole Miss, I really liked the community, and it felt like the traditional small town feel. I really liked that,” Gratz said. “I liked all of the local businesses there that you can go and help support when you’re in college. I just really like the atmosphere there.”
Competitive shooting is a huge part of her family’s lives, Gratz said. Her oldest sister, Elizabeth, attends West Virginia University through its PhD program and competes on is rifle team.
Gratz’s sister began shooting competitively when she was a freshman in high school. Gratz said she now feels like it’s her time to shine in the sport.
“My sister was always really good, and I’ve kind of been in her shadow a little bit. Whenever I started improving and making it to the nationals and the national team, when I made it, I finally saw it in my future that I could go to world cups,” Gratz said.
She did just that. Gratz went to her first world cup in New Delhi, India, in February in Smallbore, or .22 caliber target rifle competition, and in April, Gratz said she went to the world cup in Beijing, China, missing her junior prom for her second world cup.
Gratz is also a multi-time state championship winner, with championship wins every year since 2017 in both Air Rifle and Smallbore. She has also competed in the Junior Olympics annually since 2016; in 2016, Gratz said she placed third in her age group in Smallbore, and in 2019, she earned second for the Air Rifle even and first in her age group in the Smallbore event.
In Air Rifle, Gratz said she shoots a gun similar to a pellet gun and aims for a target slightly bigger than a quarter from 10 meters away. To be competitive in Air Rifle, Gratz said shooters must hit a dot the size of a period 99 percent of the time to be successful.
Smallbore is what Gratz said she excels at. Gratz shoots a .22 caliber Walther Match rifle at a target from 50 meters away. The target is as small as a cereal bowl, and competitors must hit a dot smaller than a dime.
Gratz will soon take her talents to sports’ biggest worldwide stage: the Olympics. Gratz said she will soon begin trials for the 2020 games to be held in Tokyo.
“It’s kind of all coming very quickly because (with) the Olympics, it’s next year, so I’m going to the Olympic trials in a couple weeks. I’m training toward that, and it’s a dream that I know can happen. It’s pretty cool,” Gratz said.
Gratz said some might view competitive shooting as a male-dominated sport, but she said women tend to score better than the men. The high school senior admits that at first, she wasn’t too keen on joining an all-female team at Ole Miss because shooting is typically a co-ed sport.
When she visited with the University of Mississippi team, she found they had good working chemistry. That made her instantly fall in love with the program.
With her father as her coach, Gratz said she practices five times a week for two hours and also on Saturdays in preparation for collegiate competition and the Olympics. Gratz described competitive shooting as a very individual-centered sport.
“It’s a very independent sport, and I like that aspect of it. However, when I go to college, I’m very much looking forward to being with the team and training with people. I’m really looking forward to that,” Gratz said.
Gratz will begin her collegiate career in fall 2020 with the season beginning in October after her stint in the Olympics. She plans to major in business with a focus on accounting or finance.
