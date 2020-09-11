The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a 3-hit shutout performance from Evan Addis to help defeat the Neoga Indians Friday 7-0.
Justin Hardiek led the Wooden Shoes with four RBIs on three hits, two of them being doubles. Evan Wermert doubled and drove in a run as well.
Sam Bushur and Dylan Pruemer each drove in a run for the Wooden Shoes as well.
Nate Lacy, Kaden Young and Will O’Dell made up the three hits for the Indians on the day.
South Central 4, Brownstown/St. Elmo 2
The South Central Cougars used a home run and two RBIs from Chase Dodson to help defeat the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Friday.
Sebastian Cowger also drove in a run.
Dodson earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run over five innings while striking out 10. Spencer Johannes earned the save in two innings of relief.
For the Bombers, Brady Maxey homered and Dalton Myers doubled.
North Clay 6, CH/BC 1
The North Clay Cardinals used a 3-run first inning to help defeat the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats Friday.
Carson Burkett led the Cardinals with two RBIs while Brady Ingram, Dakota Teague and Bryton Griffy each drove in one.
Donne Zimmerman earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals, allowing one unearned run over six innings while striking out seven.
For the Bobcats, Wes Radloff doubled. Jadon Robertson scored the lone run for the Bobcats.
Golf
The St. Anthony Bulldogs took second place in a tri-match Friday, finishing with a score of 165, two strokes behind Mattoon for first.
Thomas Chojnicki shot 40, Jonathan Willenborg and Lane Ludwig each shot 41.
Charlie Wegman shot 43, Michael Martelli 49 and Aidan Tegeler 50.
Effingham came in third with a score of 194.
Ryker Schneider shot 45, Max Wolfer 47, Ethan Ritz 50, Preston Latch 52, Nick Burgess 53 and Cory Haines 54.
Tennis
St Anthony High School – 7, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 2, Singles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6 , 2-6 , -;
No. 2 – Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6 , 2-6 , -;
No. 3 – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6 , 7-6 (8), 9-11 ;
No. 4 – Ali Adams, St Anthony High School def. Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 1-6 , -;
No. 5 – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School def. Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6 , 2-6 , -;
No. 6 – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School, 6-1 , 3-6 , 10-5 ;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 0-6 , 0-6 , -;
No. 2 – Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School – Grace Karolewicz, St Anthony High School, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 – Elizabeth Kabbes, St Anthony High School – Madelyn Brown, St Anthony High School def. Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7 , 1-6 , -;
