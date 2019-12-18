Editor's Note: Vistors to the Effingham Daily News Facebook page had plenty to say regarding stories related to Wednesday's vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump. Here is a sampling of of that commentary.
President Trump is doing a great Job but these Democrats in office refuse to work with him..they our to busy trying to Impeach Trump..Nancy has Bills on her desk that needs to be signed..She just signed a bill that had been on her desk for 8 months.
How can anyone be so inhuman to want to punish someone that is completely innocent???? What happened to innocent until proven guilty??? Nothing has been proven!!!! So much hate in this world. Very sad.
Completely innocent??? Hardly.
The Democrats keep saying this is not political. But it is. Impeachment is a entirely political act. Unfortunately now the Democrats have turned it into a weapon against the will of the people. ? and that is the saddest part of all.
Nothing said or done , and especially after everything from 2016 to now, by the Democrat party can be taken seriously. They really jumped in a deep hole without a ladder. And with all this, to save face they're signing trumps bills left and right. Including one funding the wall. It's all over. Pelosi should have stuck to her own words.
These Democrats in Congress in office our Abusing their Power.. Republicans were Denied to call witnesses. the whistle Blower was Denied but yet started this mess as Gossip.
Donald Trump's actions are unbefitting of the position of President of the United States, and his abuse of power should not be normalized by either party. The House is right to impeach, and history will recognize what has happened here. Thank you to those who marched in Effingham for what is right. Preserving our democracy is worth fighting for, and I thank you for standing up regardless of the weather.
Not one witness testified with facts. It has all been hearsay, speculation and opinion. Not one person has stated they heard President Trump state he was going to hold up money to Ukraine until they investigate Joe Biden and his son. Not one single witness. It’s a HOAX!
What abuse of power? Ukraine obviously interfered with the election in 2016 and President Trump wanted Zelinsky to look into both the interference and the Biden's obvious Quid Pro Quo in pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire a Prosecutor investigating Biden's son. "Abuse of Power" is a Democratic talking-point and now their sheep are parroting it like it actually means something. It doesn't.
Regardless of opinion on impeachment, a lot of good things are going on that are being overshadowed for ratings. And that is sad. The division its causing doesn't help the arguments for either side. Everything is a hateful screaming match anymore.
I’m tired of hypocrite liberals talking about protecting our democracy and the constitution while at the same time they are trying to do away with the second amendment and rewrite the rest of the constitution. They talk out of both sides of their mouth.
I read the articles of impeachment. Guess what is totally absent? A single reference to a single criminal statute. Not only do the charges fail to allege a “high crime” as to “treason or bribery”, but it fails to allege ANY crime at all.
I just wish they would all do their darn jobs they were voted to do!!! Both sides.
There definitely was an abuse of power. None by Trump though.
A car full of clowns took my vote,tore the country apart and tried to destroy the Republic? I thank God in my prayers,that He gave a man like Trump for times like these.
Democrats are nailing their own coffins shut!!!
They are only making Trump fans more determined to re-elect Trump in 2020.
