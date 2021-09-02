The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- Natasha L. Shamhart, 34, Newton, was cited Aug. 30 for unlawful use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), resisting or obstructing a peace officer, illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- At 9:08 a.m. Aug. 31 at the intersection of Pembroke and Willow, a vehicle driven by Andrew S. Leachman, 48, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brittany N. Griffith, 35, Newton.
- At 1:10 p.m. Aug. 23 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by William K. Baumgartner, 76, Windsor, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zebadiah W. Berry, 36, Effingham. Baumgartner was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 12:46 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of 3rd and the I57 NB/I70 EB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline M. McCullough, 18, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Emily A. Michels, 21, Montrose.
- Shawn T. Crutchfield, 21, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, improper operation of all-terrain vehicle, improper lane usage
- Pawiter Singh, 29, Bakersfield, CA, was cited Aug. 27 for parking where prohibited.
- Manpreet Singh Sodhi, 30, Bakersfield, CA, was cited Aug. 27 for parking where prohibited.
- Rafael D. Iglesias, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 28 for retail theft.
