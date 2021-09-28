Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Julie A. Parks, 59, Effingham, began serving Sept. 26 a six-day sentence for aggravated battery to a person over 60.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, St. Elmo, Sept. 26 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Worman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob G. Mansker, 27, Beecher City, Sept. 26 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Mansker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, Sept. 27 on two counts of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Meyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Denton W. Gage, 35, Owasso, Oklahoma, Sept. 27 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespass to real property. Gage was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Noah J. Crooker, 19, Altamont, Sept. 27 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Crooker was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Haley E. Koeberlein, 26, Stewardson, Sept. 24 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Koeberlein posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jose Rodolfo Hernandez, 24, Effingham, Sept. 24 on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery with a weapon. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse A. Hernandez, 36, Effingham, Sept. 25 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm. Hernandez was given notice to appear on the new charges and posted $575 on the warrant.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michelle F. Dilley, 36, Shelbyville, Sept. 25 on charges of driving while license suspended and Macon County original warrants for theft and failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Dilley was given notice to appear on the new charges and transported to Macon County.
- Effingham city police arrested Curtis Lee Shoemaker, 40, Flora, Sept. 26 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Shoemaker was given a notice to appear and released.
