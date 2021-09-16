The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:10 p.m. Sept. 10 at the intersection of Ave of Mid America and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Jackie L. Hines, 83, Redkey, IN, collided with a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Griffin, 67, Noble.
- At 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1604 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jason Dean, Covington, TN.
- At 7:23 p.m. Sept. 12 at the intersection of Merchant and St. Louis, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 12:45 p.m. Sept. 10 at 115 E. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Phyllis K. Hille, 71, Dieterich, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Rex A. Blankenship, 48, Highland, IN.
- At 11:45 a.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of St. Anthony and Merchant, vehicles driven by Rosemarie J. Marengo, 56, Effingham, and Micaleb L. Hewkin, 20, Louisville, collided.
- At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Regina C. Deitering, 34, Lakewood, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jessica R. Crabtree, 54, Shelbyville.
- At 7:35 p.m. Sept. 13 at the intersection of Ford and Keller, an unknown vehicle turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jillian R. Miller, 27, Louisville.
Blake W. Lane, 19, Dieterich, was cited Sept. 12 for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
Lucas A. Shields, 21, Effingham, was cited Sept. 12 for criminal damage to property.
Daniel R. Rizo, 45, Mattoon, was cited Sept. 10 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Logan A. Ghast, 25, Newton, was cited Sept. 4 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Gaige B. McWhorter, 28, Effingham, was cited Sept. 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Jonathan P. Benson, 28, Effingham, was cited Sept. 14 for driving while license suspended.
