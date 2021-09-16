Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Samantha L. Balderrama, 29, Douglasville, Texas, Sept. 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and suspended registration. Balderrama was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 23, Effingham, Sept. 14 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Nettles was given notice to appear and released.
- Jesse D. Mosby, 26, Effingham, began serving Sept. 14 a 180-day sentence for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon J. Hess, 37, Decatur, Sept. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and obstructing justice. Hess was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tia J. Piotrowski, 25, Ossian, Indiana, Sept. 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and obstructing justice. Piotrowski was given notice to appear and released.
- Jamie L. Hays, 41, Mason, began serving Sept. 15 a 30-day sentence for petition to revoke probation on driving while license revoked conviction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Paula D. Millerstanley, 54, St. Elmo, Sept. 15 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft of displayed merchandise less than $300 with previous conviction. Millerstanley posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 35, Flora, Sept. 15 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving with revoked or suspended license. Stewart was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ryan S. Graves, 38, Orland Park, Sept. 15 on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle, flee or eluding police and disobeying police officer. Graves was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, Effingham, Sept. 12 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Worman posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cory M. Hagan, 28, Effingham, Sept. 12 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hagan was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, Sept. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Mooschekian was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 33, Sullivan, Sept. 12 on an Effingham County original warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Brummer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery A. Stemkamp, 34, Vandalia, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Stemkamp was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendrick A. Jackson, 27, Panama City Beach, Florida, Sept. 13 on a Marion County warrant for theft deception intent of between $10,000 and $100,000. Jackson posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Alicia M. Kessler, 28, Effingham, Sept. 13 on charge of possession of controlled substance and contempt of court in Douglas County. Kessler was given notice to appear on the Effingham County charge and posted $150 on the Douglas County charge and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kristopher K. Blankenship, 42, Flora, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of permit possession TTL/Permit/PLT/1st and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Blankenship was given notice to appear on Effingham County charge and posted $375 on the Clay County charge and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel C. Lankford, 21, Effingham, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Dennis J. Zumbahlen, 63, Altamont, Sept. 13 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Zumbahlen posted $100 and valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawn A. Fitzgerald, 29, Effingham, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Fitzgerald posted $100 and was released.
