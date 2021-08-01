The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:42 p.m. July 26 at the intersection of S. Banker and Eversman, a vehicle driven by Tyler K. Lilly, 18, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Oscar V. Guiterrez Ruiz, 26, Effingham, causing Guiterrez Ruiz’ vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by Joan M. Lewis, 67, Louisville. Lilly was ticketed for failure to yield. Guiterrez Ruiz was ticketed for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 5:10 p.m. July 26 at the intersection of S. Raney and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Nicholas L. Deters, 59, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Travis A. Wakefield, 31, Effingham.
- At 9:30 p.m. July 26 at the intersection of 4th and National, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Douglas R. Wernsing, 62, Effingham.
- At 7:50 a.m. July 27 at the intersection of 4th and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Brooke M. Mersman, 21, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kathy J. Haarmann, 39, Effingham.
