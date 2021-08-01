Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Bonnie A. Swofford, 41, Effingham, July 30 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth. Swofford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron D. Mann Jr., 21, Effingham, July 30 on charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Mann Jr. was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, July 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of less than $500 and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Langham was given notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and transported to Coles County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jon D. Sidwell, 38, Knoxville, Aug. 1 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Sidwell was given notice to appear and released.
- Mary A. Moon, 62, Tower Hill, began serving July 26 a 10-day sentence for aggravated driving under the influence and no valid driver’s license.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Heath, 44, Charleston, July 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Heath posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon R. Smith, 26, Mason, July 26 on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, July 26 on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Niemeyer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael J. Townsend, 35, Effingham, July 27 on charge of domestic battery. Townsend was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Endasia M. Boyd, 29, Indianapolis, July 27 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Boyd posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cassandra J. Hartke, 20, Newton, July 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol. Hartke was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan A. Roley, 35, Effingham, July 27 on an Effingham County failure to appear or pay warrant for accumulation of garbage/junk. Roley posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary R. Weir, 32, Newton, July 28 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Weir was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 24, Effingham, July 28 on an Effingham County original warrant for escape. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zildjian M. Greenwood, 19, Effingham, July 28 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary. Greenwood was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Dustin L. Ellis, 30, Altamont, July 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Ellis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Dustin A. Hall, 39, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth and a Douglas County warrant for contempt, and driving while license revoked. Hall was transferred to Douglas County.
- Effingham police arrested James L. McWhorter, 29, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for theft. McWhorter remained jailed at last report.
- Altamont police arrested Blake E. Willis, 24, Altamont, on a charge of domestic battery. Willis remained jailed at last report.
- Effingham police arrested John A. Herboth, 51, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. Herboth posted bond and was released.
