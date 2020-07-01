Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- St. Elmo Police Department arrested Rachel L. Worman, 25, St. Elmo, June 28 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery. Worman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Derek W. Massey, 29, Pana, June 28 on charge of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon. Massey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher Garcia Jr., 32, Chicago, June 29 on charge of aggravated battery. Garcia Jr. was given a notice to appear and released.
- Derek L. Feldhake, 31, Effingham, was given an Effingham County mittimus to the Department of Corrections June 29 on original charge of possession of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jackie A. Nichols, 32, Greenup, June 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of felon failure to return from furlough. Nichols was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lenny Bone, 31, Watson, June 30 on charge of failure to register as a juvenile sex offender. Bone posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy M. Shellenbarger, 31, Shelbyville, June 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Shellenbarger posted $375 and was released.
