The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:29 p.m. June 24 at 1110 Wenthe, a vehicle driven by Amanda R. Arther, 28, Effingham, backed up and struck pedestrian Daniel W. Arther, 30, Effingham. Daniel sustained injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 8:42 p.m. June 29 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, an unknown semi backed into a vehicle driven by Kaden B. Eirhart, 17, Altamont.
- At 10:43 a.m. June 30 at 101 S. Merchant, a vehicle driven by Marlene C. Nieman, 79, Effingham, struck and damaged a building owned by Kirby Foods.
- At 5:34 p.m. June 25 east of the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Cole D. Heiden, 34, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Mark E. Mayhood, 62, Effingham.
- At 9:25 p.m. June 25 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Curtis A. Meadows, 49, Neoga, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Thomas K. Tolliver, 43, Windsor.
- At 7:30 a.m. June 26 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Amy N. Storm, 36, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Heather A. Rardin, 35, Effingham.
- At 9:13 p.m. June 26 at the intersection of Keller and Rollin Hills, a motorcycle operated by David A. Ervin, 36, Dieterich, lost control and overturned. Ervin sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Ervin was ticketed for driving while license revoked, violation of classification, no front/rear registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 9:08 a.m. June 28 at the intersection of Willow and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Frank C. Stupec, 64, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Barbara A. Runde, 69, Teutopolis. Runde sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Stupec was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- A 17-year-old of Effingham was cited June 24 for resisting/obstructing a peace officer
- Stephanie N. Hollinshead, 39, Mason, was cited June 25 for possession of methamphetamine.
- Molly J. Brummer, 32, Effingham, was cited June 27 for failure to signal when required
- Mason W. Edinger, 23, Montrose, was cited June 27 for failure to wear seat belt.
- Joshua S. Travis, 18, Newton, was cited June 27 for failure to wear seat belt.
- A 17-year-old of Effingham was cited June 27 for aggravated domestic battery.
- Alexa J. Feldhake, 23, Effingham, was cited June 27 for driving while license suspended.
- Melissa N. Shelton, 28, Effingham, was cited June 29 for criminal damage to property.
- Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Effingham, was cited June 30 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 7:12 p.m. June 20 north of the intersection of Clark and Fifth, a motorcycle operated by Hannah M. Shearer, 28, Effingham, lost control, left the roadway, struck a street sign and Shearer was ejected from the motorcycle. Shearer sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Shearer was ticketed for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- A 17-year-old juvenile from Altamont was cited July 1 for no valid driver's license.
