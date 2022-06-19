Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 32, Effingham, June 17 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Kritz posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amanda M. York, 35, Herrin, June 17 on Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. York posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Effingham, June 17 on charges of illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and operating a vehicle without registration. Ebeling was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Wayne W. Rhodes, 30, Altamont, June 17 on charges of driving under the influence, failure to remain at the scene, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Rhodes posted $100 on Effingham County charges and $375 on Fayette County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cody G. Nosbisch, 35, Effingham, June 18 on charge of failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. Nosbisch posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael J. Matlock, 63, Effingham, June 18 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license. Matlock was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Demetrius A. Woods, 44, Olney, June 18 on charge of violation of order of protection. Woods was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested George N. Burries, 54, Effingham, June 18 on charge of domestic battery. Burries was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Drake M. Stortzum, 23, Effingham, June 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Stortzum was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kelli J. Moon, 41, Effingham, June 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of controlled substance. Moon was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John A. McCormick, 30, Shumway, June 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. McCormick posted $1,575 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan M. Coble, 24, Louisville, June 16 for driving while license suspended. Coble was issued a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, June 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Anderson posted $150 and was released.
