The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:21 p.m. June 6 at 1400 Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Darrell D. Scott, 69, Tucson, AZ, struck a parked trailer and boat owned by Joseph DiGiovanna, Springfield.
- At 4:21 p.m. June 2 south of 1010 Outer Belt West, a motorcycle operated by Glendal F. Jackson Jr., 60, Teutopolis, lost control, struck a curb and slid on its side. Jackson, as well as a passenger, Natashia N. Eubank, 31, Teutopolis, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Jackson was ticketed for driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Mason W. Edinger, 23, Montrose, was cited June 4 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- At 1:40 a.m. June 4 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Robert A. Fielding, 55, Angleton, TX, struck a lighted pole owned by Dunkin Donuts.
- At 2:25 p.m. June 9 at the intersection of Merchant and Temple, a vehicle driven by Peyton M. Rueter, 17, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by an ambulance driven by Tyler J. Thomas, 24, Effingham. Both drivers, as well as two passengers in the ambulance, Whitney D. Gage, 32, Neoga, and Taylor M. Geldert, 25, Mattoon, sustained injuries and all four were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Rueter was ticketed for failure to yield and disobeying traffic control device.
- At 8:18 a.m. June 10 at 2700 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Wayne Krajefska, Farina.
- Jacob X. Rigdon, 22, Effingham, was cited June 5 for no valid driver’s license.
- Jesse S. Tucker, 25, Shelbyville, was cited June 9 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Eric W. Lewis, 42, Effingham, was cited June 9 for manufacture/delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, driving while license revoked, failure to signal when required.
- Brandon C. Neville, 30, Altamont, was cited June 10 for driving while license revoked
- Joseph L. Borries, 59, Effingham, was cited June 3 for driving while license suspended.
- Dakota A. W. Binder, 22, Effingham, was cited June 9 for battery.
- A 16-year-old of Effingham was cited June 4 for domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.