Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alyssia R. Lee, 22, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, May 3 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Lee was in custody at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Javon Jermil Fluker, 23, Chicago, May 3 on charges of aggravated fleeing/eluding police, resisting a peace officer, improper use of registration, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, criminal damage to government-supported property, violation of minimum speed, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless conduct. Fluker was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael K. Castrenze, 28, Marion, Indiana, May 5 on two counts of aggravated battery. Castrenze was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John M. Long, 35, Effingham, May 5 on an Effingham County warrant for manufacturing/distribution of a look-alike substance. Long was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley N. Tappan, 24, Effingham, May 5 on charge of battery. Tappan posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Carter Kistler, 21, Watson, May 5 on charge of battery. Kistler posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ray L. Budde, 32, Decatur, May 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft/unauthorized control of property valued between $10,000 and $300,000. Budde posted $425 and was released.
- James T. Davis, 28, Effingham, began serving May 6 a 90-day sentence for possession of meth and criminal damage to property.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, May 6 on charge of violating an order of protection. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
