Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael E. Miller, 51, Dieterich, May 2 on charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kimberly J. Cripe, 38, Vandalia, May 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal Chaney, 48, Dieterich, on May 3 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt.
