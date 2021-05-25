Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham City police arrested Anthony T. Shoot, 43, Mattoon, May 23 on charges of resisting a peace officer and theft under $500. Shoot was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham City police arrested Andres Andino, 46, Effingham, May 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage to property. Andino posted $100, driver’s license and was released.
- Altamont Police Department arrested Deandrea D. Roberts, 31, St. Louis, MO, May 25 on charges of criminal trespass to real property, resisting arrest and a Jefferson County Missouri warrant for the charge of assault – domestic assault 3rd. Roberts was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Kody D. Lankford, 22 Effingham, May 25 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lankford was in jail at last check.
