Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nicole Burcham, 40, Neoga, May 20 on an Effingham County warrant for theft and Cumberland County warrant for theft. Burcham was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Roland Robinson, 38, Farina, May 20 on charge of no valid driver's license. Robinson posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Holly Moore, 28, Vandalia, May 20 on an Effingham County warrant for writing bad checks. Moore was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Victoria Rhodes, 28, Kell, May 20 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth. Rhodes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jamie Tarpley, 31, Edgewood, May 20 on charge of retail theft. Tarpley posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Gage Johnson, 27, Beecher City, May 20 on Fayette County warrant for battery. Johnson posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan White, 29, Dieterich, May 21 on an Effingham County warrant for battery. White posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jason S. Verdeyen, 44, St. Elmo, May 21 on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapon by felon — switchblade without FOID. Verdeyen was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel E. Martin, 32, Beecher City, May 21 on charge of aggravated battery. Martin was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Edgar Terrines Arenas, 45, Irving, Texas, May 21 on Tarrant County, Texas, warrant for felony driving under the influence. Arenas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested David A. Walker, 28, Mattoon, May 21 on charges of obstructing identification and retail theft over $300. Walker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Chelsea C. Kalber, 36, Effingham, May 21 on charge of retail theft. Kalber posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Angel M.R. Mays, 23, Evansville, Indiana, May 22 on charge of domestic battery and Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Mays was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Larry D. Urby, 33, Evansville, Indiana, May 22 on charge of domestic battery. Urby was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County Deputies arrested Allen G. Matlock, 34, Mason, May 19 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated assault. Matlock’s warrant was quashed and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Robert E. Lowrance, 20, Effingham, May 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of burglary without causing property damage and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of reckless driving. Lowrance posted $425 for the Effingham County warrant and posted $575 for the Fayette County warrant and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Isaac M. Currey, 23, Neoga, May 19 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Currey was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.