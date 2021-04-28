Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb A. Godert, 20, Effingham, April 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Godert was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kassie L. Veach, 37, Oblong, April 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Veach posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kendrick R. Thomas, 29, Effingham, April 27 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charles Douglas Yoder, 59, Effingham, on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation for failure to comply. Yoder was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jonathan A. Logaman, 27, Murphysboro, April 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering between 5 and 15 grams of meth and a McCracken County, Kentucky, warrant for probation violation. Logaman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ariel L. Weeden, 24, Dieterich, April 28 for possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, adult possession of cannabis by a passenger. Weeden was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David B. Funte, 28, Monticello, Indiana, April 28 on charges of no driver's license, failure to signal, no seat belt, Clay County warrant for forgery. Funte was given notice to appear on local charges and released to Clay County authorities.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth Ray Knifley, 27, Effingham, April 28 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Knifley was given notice to appear and released.
