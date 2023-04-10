Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Chloe A. Reed, 28, St. Elmo, April 9 on an Effingham County original warrant for child abduction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Brown, 24, Effingham, April 10 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Brown, 24, Effingham, April 10 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and new charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
