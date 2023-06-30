ROBINSON – The Illinois State Police arrested 24-year-old Lance T. Newcomb from Robinson, IL, for one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony); 58-year-old Angela S. Newcomb from Robinson, IL, for one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony); and 52-year-old Hiley A. Schulte of Robinson, IL for one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony).
On June 22, 2023, the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a missing person, 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner from Lerna, IL.
On June 27, 2023, the investigation led DCI agents to a rural address in Crawford County where human remains were located. Three individuals were arrested for concealment of a homicidal death. Forensic analysis is being completed to identify the remains.
Following a thorough investigation, Lance T. Newcomb, Angela S. Newcomb, and Hiley A. Schulte were arrested by ISP DCI Zone 8, with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Robinson Police Department, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. On June 29, 2023 the above charges were approved by the Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office. All three are currently in custody at the Crawford County Jail.
