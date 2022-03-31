The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:05 p.m. March 28 west of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ferrel R. Seaman, 92, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Charles C. Lustig, 26, Effingham.
- At 11:20 a.m. March 27 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Tanner T. Veach, 29, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Michele K. Hartke, 46, Dieterich.
- At 5:08 p.m. March 22 at the intersection of Technology and third, a vehicle driven by Laura H. Hardiek, 46, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Allie M. Sharp, 21, Flora.
- At 11:32 a.m. March 25 at 1011 Ford, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Timothy Anderson, Cowden.
- At 2:50 p.m. March 25 west of the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a motorcycle operated by Lloyd G. Hall, 52, Effingham, lost control and overturned in the roadway. Hall sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 3:20 p.m. March 25 at 908 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Earl E. Clagg, 75, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Mayhaus, Effingham. Clagg was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 12:02 p.m. March 26 at the intersection of Fayette and 4th, a vehicle driven by Bruce L. Garrard, 31, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Jessie A. Overton, 22, Effingham.
- At 2:16 p.m. March 26 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Denton, 28, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Mindy L. Ritchy, 24, Vandalia.
- Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Effingham, was cited March 26 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Leif A. Pesola, 35, Mattoon, was cited March 27 for Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle.
- Skylor L. Lindemann, 30, Willow Hill, was cited March 28 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Joshua S. Koonce, 41, Wheeler, was cited March 30 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Nodia R. Miller, 18, Edgewood, was cited March 29 for driving while license suspended.
