Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.