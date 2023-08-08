Records, A5
Newton man charged with murder
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 10:55 am
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.