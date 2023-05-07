Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.