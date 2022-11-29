Living Well, B1
Number of RSV cases up in Effingham area
Windy with light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 3:34 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.