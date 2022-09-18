Museum, A8
Summers of softball in Effingham County 1949-1951
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 8:22 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.