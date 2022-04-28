Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.