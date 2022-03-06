Museum, A8
Early cabins and pin barns in Effingham County
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: March 6, 2022 @ 10:59 pm
Joseph J. Langhorst entered this world on February 23, 1933, and went to meet the Lord on February 14, 2022, at the age of 88, just before his 89th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mathilda (Tilly) Langhorst, a brother, Henry Langhorst, and a great great granddau…
