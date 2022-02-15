Records, A4
Van crashes into Dieterich Dollar General
Herman Willis, 91, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Online cond…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.