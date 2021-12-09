Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorm - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.