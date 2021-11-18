Mabel Emmaline Kibler age 92, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home in rural Newton. Mabel was born on April 19, 1929 in Champaign County, Illinois the daughter of Rual and Chlora Mae (Chapman) Warfel. On October 5, 1947, Mabel married Orville R. Kibler. He survives. Mabel spen…