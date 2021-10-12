20211013-nws-tease2 Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Agriculture, B4 Apple orchards, pumpkin patches welcome fall customers Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Wernsing, Leroy Grissom, Ruthie Latch, Irene Laatsch, Carol McDaniel, Michael Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge removes Beecher City and Cowden-Herrick school districts from 'probation'3 charged with murder of Edgewood man, 80Mode woman sentenced in arson caseEffingham woman charged in Shelby County with armed violence, meth possessionElizabeth Weidner remembered during emotional funeralKinmundy man dies in fiery crash10-09-21 Effingham County Jail bookingsKrouse fires 77 for St. Anthony on first day of Class 1A State; St. Anthony boys golf eight shots behind first-place VandaliaNotices10-07-21 Effingham police reports Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.