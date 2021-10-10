20211011-nws-tease Oct 10, 2021 1 hr ago Records, A5 Family, friends gather to remember Elizabeth Weidner Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries McDaniel, Michael Locke, Dorothy M. Hardig, Kenneth Belden, Patricia FULK, Lester Dec 7, 1956 - Oct 6, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge removes Beecher City and Cowden-Herrick school districts from 'probation'3 charged with murder of Edgewood man, 80Effingham woman charged in Shelby County with armed violence, meth possessionMode woman sentenced in arson caseElizabeth Weidner remembered during emotional funeral10-09-21 Effingham County Jail bookings2 suspects in custody in connection to death, home invasion near EdgewoodKrouse fires 77 for St. Anthony on first day of Class 1A State; St. Anthony boys golf eight shots behind first-place Vandalia3 COVID-related deaths reported in Effingham CountyCommunity mourns death of Elizabeth Weidner Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.