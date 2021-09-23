Paula G. Myers, 81, of St. Elmo, died at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Private family graveside services at a later date at Mt. Moriah, rural Beecher City, IL. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assi…