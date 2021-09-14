20210915-nws-tease2 Sep 14, 2021 15 hrs ago State, A9 Lawmakers question enforcement of school mask mandates Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Pruemer, Celeste VOGEL, Judith Jul 1, 1945 - Sep 12, 2021 Miller, Phyllis BENNETT, III, John Oct 4, 1947 - Sep 11, 2021 Burtch, Patricia Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in Shelby County accidentFelony charges in fatal DUI that killed 2 in Shelby CountyEffingham County withdraws 'Medical Freedom Resolution'Effingham man sentenced for making counterfeit moneySECOND UPDATE: Teutopolis mandates masks: 'It’s about our seniors being able to graduate'Tourism office moves to City Hall; Effingham Builders Supply proposes replacementDriver dies in Clay City accidentBeecher City, Cowden Herrick remain on probation; Dieterich discusses legal action over mandatesArea superintendents: Losing local control of schools stretches beyond pandemic09-10-21 Effingham County Jail bookings Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.