Community, A3
St. Anthony Parish Picnic Raffle winners announced
Melody Morrison, 67, of Altamont, died at 8:25 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Altamont with Rev. John Taliwaga officiating. Burial will fol…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.