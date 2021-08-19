Nate Nohren, Dallas Bear, Amy Kohnert and Alec Ring were incorrectly identified in a story on A1 of Wednesday's edition. They are the parents of present and past Effingham Unit 40 students. The Daily News regrets the error.
20210820-nws-correction
