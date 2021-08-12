Community, A3
Utility scams on rise in Effingham
Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 4:13 am
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.