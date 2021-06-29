St. Anthony’s Scores

denotes postseason game

April 13 v. Mattoon W, 2-1

April 26 v. Charleston L, 4-2

April 27 (DH) at Robinson W, 12-10

April 27 (DH) at Robinson W, 18-9

April 30 at Arcola W, 7-1

May 1 at Altamont W, 32-1

May 3 v. SEB W, 17-1

May 5 at Paris L, 4-2

May 7 v. Teutopolis L, 14-6

May 10 at South Central W, 14-8

May 12 at Effingham L, 7-3

May 13 v. Effingham L, 12-4

May 14 at Effingham W, 12-8

May 15 at Casey-Westfield L, 11-4

May 17 v. CHBC W, 9-0

May 18 at Flora W, 14-5

May 19 (DH) v. SEB W, 10-0

May 19 (DH) v. Altamont W, 7-0

May 20 v. WSS W, 15-5

May 21 v. Highland L, 6-2

May 24 v. Altamont W, 9-0

May 25 v. WSS L, 14-5

June 1 v. Dieterich W, 15-0

June 3 Mulberry Grove W, 13-0

June 4 Altamont W, 9-1

June 8 HP W, 10-0

June 10 Casey-Westfield W, 6-2

June 14 MC W, 4-1

June 16 ALAH W, 4-0

June 16 Illini Bluffs L, 3-2

