South Central Scores

denotes postseason game

April 21 at Cisne W, 25-0

April 26 (DH) v. CHBC W, 10-0

April 26 (DH) v. Greenville W, 2-1

April 27 v. Odin W, 12-0

April 29 at St. Anthony L, 2-1

April 30 v. Edwards County W, 2-0

May 3 at Ramsey W, 18-1

May 5 at Altamont W, 9-2

May 10 v. Teutopolis L, 5-4

May 11 v. Webber W, 10-1

May 12 at Carlyle W, 13-0

May 13 at Benton W, 9-5

May 15 at Flora L, 5-2

May 19 v. Fairfield W, 11-1

May 20 v. Neoga W, 8-0

May 22 (DH) at Altamont W, 3-1

May 22 (DH) at Altamont W, 6-5

May 24 v. Dieterich W, 11-4

May 25 at Mulberry Grove W, 8-1

May 29 at Salem W, 13-6

June 1 at Flora W, 4-1

June 2 at Woodlawn W, 10-5

June 5 Red Hill W, 5-4

June 7 Altamont W, 10-5

June 9 Okaw Valley W, 7-2

June 11 North Clay W, 1-0

June 14 Goreville W, 15-14

June 17 Mt. Pulaski W, 11-5

June 17 Father McGivney W, 4-2

Tags

Trending Video