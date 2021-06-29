South Central Scores
denotes postseason game
April 21 at Cisne W, 25-0
April 26 (DH) v. CHBC W, 10-0
April 26 (DH) v. Greenville W, 2-1
April 27 v. Odin W, 12-0
April 29 at St. Anthony L, 2-1
April 30 v. Edwards County W, 2-0
May 3 at Ramsey W, 18-1
May 5 at Altamont W, 9-2
May 10 v. Teutopolis L, 5-4
May 11 v. Webber W, 10-1
May 12 at Carlyle W, 13-0
May 13 at Benton W, 9-5
May 15 at Flora L, 5-2
May 19 v. Fairfield W, 11-1
May 20 v. Neoga W, 8-0
May 22 (DH) at Altamont W, 3-1
May 22 (DH) at Altamont W, 6-5
May 24 v. Dieterich W, 11-4
May 25 at Mulberry Grove W, 8-1
May 29 at Salem W, 13-6
June 1 at Flora W, 4-1
June 2 at Woodlawn W, 10-5
June 5 Red Hill W, 5-4
June 7 Altamont W, 10-5
June 9 Okaw Valley W, 7-2
June 11 North Clay W, 1-0
June 14 Goreville W, 15-14
June 17 Mt. Pulaski W, 11-5
June 17 Father McGivney W, 4-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.