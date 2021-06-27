Community, A3
Holy Cross Church of Wendelin to celebrate 150 years
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 12:15 am
Robert L. Cox, Sr., 68, of St. Elmo, died at 9:17 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. As per his wishes there will be no services. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert Lee Cox, Sr. was born on Saturday, January 3,…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.