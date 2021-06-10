Community, A3
LLC eases campus COVID-19 measures
Mark Pederson, 71, of Effingham, died at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.