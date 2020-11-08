Community, A3
Club purchases coats for kids
Doris A. Piper, 77 of Brownstown, died at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 4, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family. Doris Ann Piper was bo…
